Analysis: Did Dublin get special treatment in Covid-19 strategy?

Is this the government that simply can’t catch a break? Just as it attempted to chart a medium-term strategy for how the country could live with Covid-19, the cabinet received a very immediate scare within its ranks.

The announcement that the entire cabinet was restricting its movement after Stephen Donnelly, the Health Minister, began to feel ill sent shockwaves through Leinster House. Donnelly later tested negative for Covid-19.

The news about Donnelly feeling...