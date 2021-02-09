Analysis: Covid savers can help those on PUP long-term get back to work
The €14 billion extra that has been saved during the pandemic is key to kick-starting the economy once the health crisis abates
The €14 billion extra that people saved in their bank accounts last year is one of the few pieces of good economic news for the government at the moment.
There is a real prospect of this money – which is part of total household deposits of €125 billion – giving a substantial boost to the economy once the Covid-19 pandemic comes to a close.
But there is another group of people at the other end...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Can science keep pace with Covid’s mutations?
Scientists are concerned that new variants of the coronavirus could unpick the ‘locks’ put in place by vaccination
The vaccine divide: money talks as people perish
From Israel’s refusal to vaccinate Palestinians in the occupied territories, to the EU hoarding supplies at the expense of poorer nations, the story of the coronavirus vaccination rollout around the world is one of a growing chasm between haves and have-nots
Officials warned ministers of dire consequences of lockdown plan
Documents reveal the deep divisions between health and economic priorities as Nphet called for stricter health restrictions last October
Dalata and Trigon hotels willing to offer travel quarantine services
Mandatory 14-day quarantine is coming into force later this month for travellers from Brazil and South Africa