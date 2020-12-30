Subscribe Today
Coronavirus

Analysis: ‘Christmas effect’ on case numbers may only be beginning

A number of counties exceed their peaks from the height of the pandemic including Donegal, Limerick and Kilkenny

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
30th December, 2020
Simon Harris on his way to a cabinet meeting today, where new restrictions were discussed. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The total of 1,546 new cases yesterday set a new record. This is the highest number of daily cases recorded in Ireland since the pandemic began.

Such a delay in cases may partly be down to a delay in testing over the Christmas period.

Following a spike in tests, with more than 21,000 results given out on Christmas Day, there were just 3,536 tests processed the day after St Stephen’s Day, likely due to a lag...

