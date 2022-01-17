Analysis: At what point could Covid-19 be reasonably compared to a cold or flu?
Covid-19’s levels of fatality far exceed flu, but Omicron’s reduced severity combined with boosters and the arrival of antiviral pills may change that
What is the line of demarcation for when Covid-19 could reasonably be compared to cold or flu?
That would depend on their comparative severity. Daily case numbers for cold and flu are unknown.
But HPSC data on influenza’s mortality rates show that Covid-19 is nowhere near the low levels of fatality for flu yet.
