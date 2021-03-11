Analysis: A year since pandemic was declared, all minds are focused on a way out
Vaccine effect is helping bring down Covid-19 incidence but progress is hindered by supply shortages
A year to the day since the Covid-19 pandemic was first declared by the World Health Organisation, it is worth reflecting on the scale of the virus’s spread.
There have been almost 120 million confirmed cases and 2.6 million deaths worldwide.
The US has lost more than half a million people to the virus, while in Brazil more than a quarter of a million people have died.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Johnson & Johnson vaccine gets green light from EMA
The single-dose Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the EU, with first shipments to Ireland expected in mid-April
Vaccine effect begins to show as hospitalisation among the elderly plummets
The number of people over 65 requiring hospital treatment for Covid-19 has fallen by 89 per cent since January 15
State hoping to speed up pace of vaccination drive
The government’s rate of progress on vaccinating the public against Covid-19 has been heavily criticised in recent days
Tony O’Brien: Our leaky government needs to get its story straight
The coalition‘s communication strategy is a shambles, with the constant dripping of speculation from the top, and our wellbeing is suffering