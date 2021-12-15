Analysis: 50,000 people could be isolating on Christmas Day
Ireland facing ten times as many daily cases as last Christmas
An estimated 50,000 people in Ireland could be isolating this Christmas, as Ireland prepares for the festive period with ten times as many cases as it had this time last year.
According to an analysis by the Business Post, if an average of 5,000 people become positive with Covid-19 per day from today onwards that would result in at least 50,000 people spending Christmas Day in the required 10-day isolation for those who test positive.
Tens...
