Analysis: 2,000 daily cases by New Year’s Day if current average growth rate continues

Ireland will enter a level 5 lockdown “with adjustments” from Christmas Eve following a significant growth in cases in the past week.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there was now a 10 per cent increase in daily cases and the government will now “proceed on the presumption” that the new variant of the virus which has emerged in England, up to 70 per cent more transmissible, is already in Ireland.

Martin said the...