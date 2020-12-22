Subscribe Today
Analysis: 2,000 daily cases by New Year’s Day if current average growth rate continues

Government hoping new restrictions can prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
22nd December, 2020
Level 5 restrictions come into effect on Christmas Eve. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Ireland will enter a level 5 lockdown “with adjustments” from Christmas Eve following a significant growth in cases in the past week.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there was now a 10 per cent increase in daily cases and the government will now “proceed on the presumption” that the new variant of the virus which has emerged in England, up to 70 per cent more transmissible, is already in Ireland.

Martin said the...

