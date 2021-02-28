Subscribe Today
‘Already too late’ to prevent new Covid-19 strains in Ireland

Public health expert says weak attempts at containment may have allowed the variants in before stricter quarantine laws are enforced

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
28th February, 2021
'Already too late' to prevent new Covid-19 strains in Ireland
Ina Kelly, the chair of the Irish Medical Organisation’s public health committee

Attempts to prevent the seeding of new variants from Bristol, Brazil and South Africa in Ireland may already be “too late”, according to a leading public health specialist.

Ina Kelly, the chair of the Irish Medical Organisation’s public health committee, claimed the HSE lacked a coherent plan to successfully contact trace every new “variant of concern” and contain it.

As a result, new variants such as B1351 and P1...

