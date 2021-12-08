Subscribe Today
Almost one in ten Pup recipients were ineligible, Public Accounts Committee to hear

Department of Social Protection said it plans to scrutinise all Pup recipients for possible overpayment on the scheme

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
8th December, 2021
Heather Humphreys, the Minister for Social Protection: Her Department will scrutinise recipients of Pup payments. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Almost one in 10 recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (Pup) may have been ineligible and could be pursued by the Department of Social Protection for recompensation, the Public Accounts Committee will hear.

The Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General will tell the committee that, upon examination of a random sample of Pup recipients, more than 9 per cent were ineligible and received “irregular payments” and that the Department did not avail of opportunities to...

