A&L Goodbody apologises to staff after impersonating HSE in fake Covid-19 email
An email sent by A&L, purporting to be from the HSE, told staff recipients they were a close contact of a confirmed Covid case
Ireland’s second-largest law firm has apologised to staff after it sent an email to some employees pretending to be the HSE and informing them they are a close contact of someone with Covid-19.
The email was sent to A&L Goodbody employees yesterday as part of the firm’s information security awareness programme. It was intended as a phishing scam test and was sent by the firm‘s risk team.
