Airbnb drops charges for coronavirus cancellations

Airbnb guests and hosts who cancel bookings over the Covid-19 pandemic will not be charged.

The home-sharing platform’s new cancellation policy applies all over the world from March 14 to April 14. An exception has been made for “domestic travel within mainland China”, which is scheduled to return to normal rules by April 1.

“In response to the extraordinary events and global disruption to travel caused by Covid-19, today we are announcing updated coverage...