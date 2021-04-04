Subscribe Today
Aiming for August as the moment when all Irish adults will have had their first vaccine dose

Revamp of rollout priority groups coupled with projected vaccine delivery dates mean early autumn will be a key benchmark in the public health campaign, according to a Business Post analysis

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
4th April, 2021
Aiming for August as the moment when all Irish adults will have had their first vaccine dose
Vaccine rollout: the scale of delivery of the Covid-19 vaccines is set to rise dramatically this month

All Irish adults should be vaccinated with their first dose by August if delivery projections are to continue on their planned trajectory, an analysis by the Business Post has found.

According to projected deliveries and the newest priority model of different age groups, most adults over the age of 35 should be offered a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by June, it shows.

Vaccination of 25- to 34-year-olds is estimated to begin in June and...

