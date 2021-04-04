Aiming for August as the moment when all Irish adults will have had their first vaccine dose

All Irish adults should be vaccinated with their first dose by August if delivery projections are to continue on their planned trajectory, an analysis by the Business Post has found.

According to projected deliveries and the newest priority model of different age groups, most adults over the age of 35 should be offered a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by June, it shows.

Vaccination of 25- to 34-year-olds is estimated to begin in June and...