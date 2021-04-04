Aiming for August as the moment when all Irish adults will have had their first vaccine dose
Revamp of rollout priority groups coupled with projected vaccine delivery dates mean early autumn will be a key benchmark in the public health campaign, according to a Business Post analysis
All Irish adults should be vaccinated with their first dose by August if delivery projections are to continue on their planned trajectory, an analysis by the Business Post has found.
According to projected deliveries and the newest priority model of different age groups, most adults over the age of 35 should be offered a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by June, it shows.
Vaccination of 25- to 34-year-olds is estimated to begin in June and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Cathal Mac Coille: Confusion and incoherence must be avoided now more than ever
Political wrangling and mishaps give the impression of a government at odds with itself, which helps no one
Elaine Byrne: Those who jump the queue for vaccines are breaking our trust
Fairness matters, and the rollout risks being undermined by a sense of injustice at preferential treatment for those in the know
Tony O’Brien: Government must stand firm on age-based vaccine rollout
Grandstanding backbenchers and the shrill indignation of professional groups must be ignored if the most vulnerable are to be protected as rapidly as possible and the vaccine rollout simplified and speeded up
Tomás Ryan: A fourth wave of Covid is not inevitable – it’s a choice
We can turn this around, and it doesn’t have to mean living in lockdown for most of the year. It means learning from successful counties and pushing Covid cases down to low numbers