Monday March 30, 2020
AIB and Bank of Ireland scrap €400m dividends

Decision follows ECB advice and will deprive the Exchequer of more than €180m

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
30th March, 2020
AIB said it was “well-positioned to support the Irish economy and our customers at this critical time”. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

AIB and Bank of Ireland have said they are postponing plans to pay dividends after the European Central Bank told lenders to conserve capital.

The two banks were due to pay shareholders some €406 million after their annual general meetings at the end of April. However, on Friday night, the ECB told all European banks to halt the payments as it sought to ensure they were healthy enough to withstand the economic crisis brought on...

