AIB and Bank of Ireland scrap €400m dividends

AIB and Bank of Ireland have said they are postponing plans to pay dividends after the European Central Bank told lenders to conserve capital.
The two banks were due to pay shareholders some €406 million after their annual general meetings at the end of April. However, on Friday night, the ECB told all European banks to halt the payments as it sought to ensure they were healthy enough to withstand the economic crisis brought on...
