Aer Lingus urged government to oppose travel quarantine rules

Aer Lingus lobbied the Department of Transport to argue against quarantine measures at EU level as the bloc was preparing to publish its standardised travel policy and pushed for existing requirements on passengers to restrict their movements to be dropped.

The government is this weekend preparing to tighten travel restrictions amid growing concern over the spread of new variants of Covid-19 into Ireland.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said passengers may be held in quarantine for five...