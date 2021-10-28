Acquired immunity among unvaccinated will ‘gradually’ cause drop in cases, Nphet advisor says

Ireland’s immunity to Covid-19 will naturally improve over time as younger people and unvaccinated adults boost their antibodies by virtue of catching the virus, an advisor to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has said.

Cathal Walsh, a member of the Independent Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group (IEMAG), said Ireland would likely see a reduction in levels of circulating disease over a “gradual period” as adults who opt against a vaccine, as well...