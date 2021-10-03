About 175 people escaped from mandatory quarantine

Some 175 people escaped from the state’s system of mandatory hotel quarantine before it was wound down last month.

The state gave a contract to the Tifco hotel group to operate the mandatory quarantine system. The company put up the arriving passengers in its Crowne Plaza hotels in Blanchardstown and Santry, the Holiday Inn Express in Santry, and the Hard Rock Hotel on Exchange Street in Dublin city.

In total, more than 10,000 people...