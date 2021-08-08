A maskless TD and other staff reported for defying Oireachtas Covid-19 rules
Emails released under FOI reveal that 20 separate public health issues were logged by a single member of the Covid-compliance team over the course of only five hours at the Convention Centre
A TD refused to wear a mask when walking through corridors at Leinster House and a staff member was concerned when they shared a toilet on the same floor with him, according to a log of complaints and reports of Covid-19 guideline breaches made to Oireachtas authorities.
Other politicians and staff were reported as becoming “defiant [or] abusive” when asked to stick to public health guidelines at the Convention Centre and around the Dáil or...
