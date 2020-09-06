‘A cluster in a university could get a province shut down’

“Freshers’ week 2020 will be a very, very different experience,” Evan O’Flaherty says.

The 20-year-old from Galway is preparing to return to NUIG tomorrow as one of 46 medical students allowed to attend a lecture in a hall designed for 200 students.

His third year in university will involve compulsory mask-wearing on campus, social distancing in class, socialising being kept to a small group of close friends, and the increased use of patient...