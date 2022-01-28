75% of children aged 5-11 yet to be registered for Covid vaccine

Three-quarters of children aged between five and eleven have yet to be registered for a Covid-19 vaccine, new figures show, while less than a fifth have received a first dose.

Responding to queries from the Business Post, the HSE said 94,000 children in the category had received a first shot of the jab, out of a population of around 482,000.

The primary vaccination campaign for younger children began at the start of January, but the...