Sunday July 5, 2020
Variety of housing schemes hit number of setbacks in the Liberties

Dublin City Council refuses permission for hotels and student accommodation in inner-city area

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
5th July, 2020
Several aparthotel, co-living and student accommodation schemes planned for Dublin’s Liberties have hit setbacks in recent weeks.

Dublin City Council has refused a number of developers planning permission to construct hotels and student complexes in the area.

Local residents have also appealed to An Bord Pleanála to overturn a decision that granted The Collective, a London-based co-living firm, permission to build a hotel and shared living development on Fumbally Lane.

