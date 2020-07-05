Variety of housing schemes hit number of setbacks in the Liberties

Several aparthotel, co-living and student accommodation schemes planned for Dublin’s Liberties have hit setbacks in recent weeks.

Dublin City Council has refused a number of developers planning permission to construct hotels and student complexes in the area.

Local residents have also appealed to An Bord Pleanála to overturn a decision that granted The Collective, a London-based co-living firm, permission to build a hotel and shared living development on Fumbally Lane.