Friday June 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Vacant site registers not being run by many councils despite housing need

Some local authorities have thousands of people on waiting lists for housing but have failed to use the levy for hoarding empty land to encourage new builds

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
18th June, 2020
The vacant site levy was introduced to encourage the development of new housing but is not being implemented by several local authorities. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Several local authorities are not properly operating vacant site registers despite having housing waiting lists with hundreds, and in some cases thousands, of people.

The vacant site levy was introduced in 2017 to encourage owners of idle land which could be used for housing to either develop or sell their property. The levy commenced as a 3 per cent charge which has since risen to 7 per cent.

A report by the Oireachtas Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) showed...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Cairn trials GPS and facial recognition technology on sites

The house builder says it is operating at between 60 per cent and 90 per cent capacity under Covid-19

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 week ago

Home building finance agency claims it is ‘on track’ to meet funding goal

Home Building Finance Ireland has financed fewer than 250 housing units so far

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 week ago

Construction workers stymied by Safe Pass shutdown

Minister says state training agency courses should immediately move online so building can fully resume at reopened building sites

Michael Brennan | 2 weeks ago