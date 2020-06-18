Vacant site registers not being run by many councils despite housing need

Several local authorities are not properly operating vacant site registers despite having housing waiting lists with hundreds, and in some cases thousands, of people.
The vacant site levy was introduced in 2017 to encourage owners of idle land which could be used for housing to either develop or sell their property. The levy commenced as a 3 per cent charge which has since risen to 7 per cent.
A report by the Oireachtas Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) showed...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team