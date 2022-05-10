State to cover 70% of cost of construction inflation

The government is to pay 70 per cent of the cost of construction inflation and extend the 9 per cent VAT rate on the hospitality sector to next year.

Michael McGrath, the Minister for Public Expenditure, has decided that the state will cover up to 70 per cent of the cost of construction inflation in recently signed public works contracts, with the contractors due to fund the remaining 30 per cent.

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, is extending...