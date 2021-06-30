Sisk to pause introduction of alcohol and drug testing for union staff

A leading Irish building company has agreed to pause the introduction of drug and alcohol testing for some staff after it was accused of bypassing industry-wide talks on the development of a new policy around intoxicants in the construction sector.

John Sisk & Son, which recorded turnover of more than €1 billion in 2019, will tomorrow implement mandatory testing for intoxicants for all staff except those registered with Unite, the Union.

The partial climbdown came after...