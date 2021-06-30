Sisk to pause introduction of alcohol and drug testing for union staff
Union accused construction firm of skirting industry-wide talks over the implementation of a policy for intoxicant testing
A leading Irish building company has agreed to pause the introduction of drug and alcohol testing for some staff after it was accused of bypassing industry-wide talks on the development of a new policy around intoxicants in the construction sector.
John Sisk & Son, which recorded turnover of more than €1 billion in 2019, will tomorrow implement mandatory testing for intoxicants for all staff except those registered with Unite, the Union.
The partial climbdown came after...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Waterford Quays deal scuppered by lack of funds
The €500m urban regeneration project will go back out to tender after lead developer Falcon failed to secure the finance to proceed
Against the grain: how crop prices are gaming the property market
Global commodity markets are in the midst of the heaviest bull run since 2013, and it’s not only affecting the agricultural sector: key players in the Irish construction industry are warning that new homes may soon be outside the reach of average first-time buyers
Construction of café and public toilets at Merrion Square to start this summer
The building works on the north west side of the famous Dublin park will take a year to complete
Ronan has high hopes of London building bonanza
The developer, who has rebuilt a solid Irish property portfolio, aims to have his first project in the British capital next year