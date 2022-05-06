Sale of oil and gas boilers should be phased out by 2027, building group says
Green Building Council recommends a number of measures to reduce carbon emissions and warns there are not qualified people to fulfil Ireland’s retrofitting targets
Construction companies, government departments, universities and environmental agencies have set out a sweeping range of changes to the way planning, construction and development takes place as they try to reduce carbon emissions.
Among proposals in the Irish Green Building Council’s (IGBC) draft roadmap for the built environment are a reduction in demolition to decrease demand for new construction; phasing out of oil and gas boilers within five years; and the setting up of special purpose...
