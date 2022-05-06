Subscribe Today
Log In

Construction

Sale of oil and gas boilers should be phased out by 2027, building group says

Green Building Council recommends a number of measures to reduce carbon emissions and warns there are not qualified people to fulfil Ireland’s retrofitting targets

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
6th May, 2022
Sale of oil and gas boilers should be phased out by 2027, building group says
Carbon budgets for construction should be created and enforced, according to the Green Building Council. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Construction companies, government departments, universities and environmental agencies have set out a sweeping range of changes to the way planning, construction and development takes place as they try to reduce carbon emissions.

Among proposals in the Irish Green Building Council’s (IGBC) draft roadmap for the built environment are a reduction in demolition to decrease demand for new construction; phasing out of oil and gas boilers within five years; and the setting up of special purpose...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Tom Parlon, chief executive of the Construction Industry Federation: ‘There is no doubt that the current system has long been unable to manage the impact of inflation, supply chain disruption and other industry recognised risks’

‘It shouldn’t have taken a war’: Construction firms rebuke state amid inflationary pressures

Construction Donal MacNamee
Tom Parlon, chief executive, Construction Industry Federation: ‘I have never seen such uncertainty and such fear amongst the players in the industry.’

Construction firms threaten to down tools on roads and housing schemes

Construction Michael Brennan
Inspectors for the new construction regulator will have powers to control building standards. Picture: Michael Molloy Photography

Builders’ register inspectors will have power to enter sites and search homes

Construction Michael Brennan
‘Given that the government’s new housing plan commits to a doubling of housing output over the coming decade, it is disappointing that it has little to say about climate change.’ Picture: Getty

Eoin Ó Broin: Focus on built environment is key to cutting emissions

Construction Eoin Ó Broin

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1