Construction

Ronan has high hopes of London building bonanza

The developer, who has rebuilt a solid Irish property portfolio, aims to have his first project in the British capital next year

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
7th March, 2021
Ronan Group now intends to make “a prominent return to the London market”. The firm is understood to have “ambitions on a scale of Battersea” for the English capital

Johnny Ronan is actively pursuing a return to the London property market, with the developer predicting he will have his first project in the city next year.

In an interview with the Business Post, Ronan said he was keen to be involved in the London property market again. He is optimistic it could be as soon as next year.

“Yes, of course we will be going again [to London], from next year on,”...

