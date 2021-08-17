Prices for construction materials set to remain high, according to BHP
One of the world’s largest mining companies says it expects no dip in global prices for key commodities such as copper and steel over the coming year
Record prices for metals such as copper and iron ore helped BHP Billiton, the international mining company, post bumper profits for its 2021 financial year.
Global commodity prices for metals, food staples and other raw materials have soared over the past year due to tighter supplies and surging demand as economies reopened after Covid-19 lockdowns and government stimulus in large economies.
BHP said it expects global prices for iron ore, steel, copper and other metals to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Concerns raised over shortage of wet trade apprentices
New data shows that more skilled tradesmen will be needed to tackle the double challenge of retrofitting and construction to ease housing crisis
Cafe and public toilets at Merrion Square delayed by expenses related to Brexit and pandemic
A value engineering review must take place to ensure the project, which received planning permission in 2017, is delivered cost efficiently and within budget, Dublin City Council says
Top Labour MP heaps more pressure on Ballymore over cladding costs
Irish construction firm says it is ‘fully committed to supporting our leaseholders’, but British prime minister Boris Johnson has called it “too slow” to act on the flammable cladding crisis
Sisk to pause introduction of alcohol and drug testing for union staff
Union accused construction firm of skirting industry-wide talks over the implementation of a policy for intoxicant testing