Subscribe Today
Log In

Construction

Prices for construction materials set to remain high, according to BHP

One of the world’s largest mining companies says it expects no dip in global prices for key commodities such as copper and steel over the coming year

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
17th August, 2021
Prices for construction materials set to remain high, according to BHP
BHP said it expects global prices for iron ore, steel, copper and other metals to remain high over the coming months. Picture: Getty

Record prices for metals such as copper and iron ore helped BHP Billiton, the international mining company, post bumper profits for its 2021 financial year.

Global commodity prices for metals, food staples and other raw materials have soared over the past year due to tighter supplies and surging demand as economies reopened after Covid-19 lockdowns and government stimulus in large economies.

BHP said it expects global prices for iron ore, steel, copper and other metals to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Since 2013, the number of people employed in construction has grown by 50,000, but apprenticeship numbers have failed to grow in corresponding numbers, with a large fall-off in wet trades, including bricklaying, plastering, painting, decorating and tiling.

Concerns raised over shortage of wet trade apprentices

Construction Killian Woods 2 days ago
Plans for the project, which include a gallery, outdoor seating, amphitheatre, café and public toilets, at Merrion Square in central Dublin

Cafe and public toilets at Merrion Square delayed by expenses related to Brexit and pandemic

Construction Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 week ago
Damage caused by a fire at Ballymore’s New Providence Wharf building in London. The building’s cladding was ruled out as a factor in the blaze. Picture: PA

Top Labour MP heaps more pressure on Ballymore over cladding costs

Construction Barry J Whyte 1 month ago
Sisk will tomorrow implement randomised and ‘with-cause’ testing for intoxicants on all its sites in order to improve the ‘safety, health and well-being’ of its staff. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Sisk to pause introduction of alcohol and drug testing for union staff

Construction Donal MacNamee 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1