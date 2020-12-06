Subscribe Today
Log In

Construction

Price rise in building supplies threatens new housing

Top firm McMahons Builders Providers told developers in a letter last week that price hikes on building materials will ensue in the new year

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
6th December, 2020
Price rise in building supplies threatens new housing
The construction site of the Salesforce Tower in Dublin’s docklands: building costs are expected to rise in 2021. Picture: Getty

The cost of building homes will rise next month and lead to more residential projects becoming unviable, senior figures in the construction sector have warned.

McMahons Builders Providers, a leading construction supplier, told developers last week that there will be significant increases of between 3 and 15 per cent on key building materials from the start of 2021.

The firm also warned that a no-deal Brexit scenario would add extra pressure to prices.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Donal Murphy of Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, Niall Morrissey, chief executive of the Housing Infrastructure Services Company (HISCo), Tim Lucey, chief executive of Cork County Council, and Jerry Mehigan, chairperson of HISCo launching HISCo in Cork. Picture: Clare Keogh

Builders’ upfront costs to be deferred in new funding model

Construction Peter O'Dwyer 2 weeks ago
‘We are in a housing crisis and people need houses,’ Micheál Martin said after the development, a mixture of private, social and affordable homes, was voted down by Dublin City Council. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Taoiseach: ‘Leave ideology outside the room and start building houses’

Home Aiden Corkery 2 weeks ago
Dublin Fire Brigade is the buildings control authority for a number of local authorities in Dublin. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Nursing home building regulations should be more stringent, says Dublin Fire Brigade

Construction Barry J Whyte 3 weeks ago
Sales of new homes are down 21 per cent in the year so far. Picture: Getty

House prices to fall 5% by middle of 2021, report says

Construction Claire McNamara 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1