Price rise in building supplies threatens new housing
Top firm McMahons Builders Providers told developers in a letter last week that price hikes on building materials will ensue in the new year
The cost of building homes will rise next month and lead to more residential projects becoming unviable, senior figures in the construction sector have warned.
McMahons Builders Providers, a leading construction supplier, told developers last week that there will be significant increases of between 3 and 15 per cent on key building materials from the start of 2021.
The firm also warned that a no-deal Brexit scenario would add extra pressure to prices.
Builders’ upfront costs to be deferred in new funding model
A joint venture involving Cork County Council and the Irish Strategic Investment Fund will see housing infrastructure development costs being paid by builders only when houses are being sold
Taoiseach: ‘Leave ideology outside the room and start building houses’
Micheál Martin pleads with councillors not to change mindset as Dublin City Council votes against 850-home development in Santry
Nursing home building regulations should be more stringent, says Dublin Fire Brigade
Current safety measures are outdated, according to DFB, which says sprinkler systems should be necessary
House prices to fall 5% by middle of 2021, report says
Goodbody predicts that housing completions will reach 20,000 this year, more than forecast at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic