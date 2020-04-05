Multi-storey car parks need sprinklers, warns fire brigade

Sprinklers must be made mandatory in multi-storey car parks as modern cars are more flammable, Dublin Fire Brigade has warned.
In a recent submission to An Bord Pleanála, it argued that while building regulations do not require sprinklers in basement car parks, they should be changed to do so. It also raised concerns about the tests used to determine the risks from car fires.
“Recent fire fighting operational evidence has shown that the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team