Sunday April 5, 2020
Multi-storey car parks need sprinklers, warns fire brigade

Modern cars are much more flammable and building regulations need to be changed to reflect that, says Dublin Fire Brigade in submission to An Bord Pleanála

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
5th April, 2020
A car park attached to Douglas shopping centre in Cork last August, caught fire and swiftly spread

Sprinklers must be made mandatory in multi-storey car parks as modern cars are more flammable, Dublin Fire Brigade has warned.

In a recent submission to An Bord Pleanála, it argued that while building regulations do not require sprinklers in basement car parks, they should be changed to do so. It also raised concerns about the tests used to determine the risks from car fires.

“Recent fire fighting operational evidence has shown that the...

