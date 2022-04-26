Subscribe Today
Log In

Construction

‘It shouldn’t have taken a war’: Construction firms rebuke state amid inflationary pressures

Construction Industry Federation to tell politicians ‘no contractor in the world’ could withstand current price rises

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
26th April, 2022
‘It shouldn’t have taken a war’: Construction firms rebuke state amid inflationary pressures
Tom Parlon, chief executive of the Construction Industry Federation: ‘There is no doubt that the current system has long been unable to manage the impact of inflation, supply chain disruption and other industry recognised risks’

Construction firms are set to lambast the government for what they call a lack of action to tackle the inflationary problems facing builders across Ireland.

Industry figures will tell politicians at a meeting tomorrow that it should not have taken the Ukraine war to tackle supply chain issues, inflation and other risks affecting builders.

Tom Parlon, director general of the Construction Industry Federation (CIF), will tell members of the Oireachtas transport committee that Ireland’s public...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Tom Parlon, chief executive, Construction Industry Federation: ‘I have never seen such uncertainty and such fear amongst the players in the industry.’

Construction firms threaten to down tools on roads and housing schemes

Construction Michael Brennan
Inspectors for the new construction regulator will have powers to control building standards. Picture: Michael Molloy Photography

Builders’ register inspectors will have power to enter sites and search homes

Construction Michael Brennan
‘Given that the government’s new housing plan commits to a doubling of housing output over the coming decade, it is disappointing that it has little to say about climate change.’ Picture: Getty

Eoin Ó Broin: Focus on built environment is key to cutting emissions

Construction Eoin Ó Broin
Michael Stanley, chief executive of Cairn Homes, said the company aims to sell a further 1,500 new homes in 2022. Picture: Bryan Meade

Cairn Homes to return €95m to shareholders in 2022

Construction Lorcan Allen

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1