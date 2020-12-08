Subscribe Today
Housing supply won’t meet demand until 2023 — at least

Number of homes completed and commenced will fall “well short” of requirements to keep up with country’ need, according to report

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
8th December, 2020
Some 13,335 units were completed in the nine months to the end of September 2020, down 10 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Housing supply in Ireland won’t match the level of demand until at least the end of 2023, according to the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI).

The most recent estimate published by the Central Bank said that Ireland needs 34,000 new homes to be built every year over the next ten years to meet demand. Last year, roughly 21,000 homes were built in the Republic.

Data in the latest BPFI Housing Marking Monitor, published quarterly, has...

