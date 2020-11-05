Thursday November 5, 2020
House prices to fall 5% by middle of 2021, report says

Goodbody predicts that housing completions will reach 20,000 this year, more than forecast at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic

5th November, 2020
Sales of new homes are down 21 per cent in the year so far. Picture: Getty

House prices are expected to fall by 5 per cent by the middle of next year, according to the Goodbody Analytics BER Housebuilding Tracker – halving its previous forecast.

Goodbody, which uses Building Energy Regulation (BER) ratings data to compile its figures, said rents are also projected to decline further.

“Mortgage lending is making some recovery, but we still expect new lending to fall 20 per cent in 2020, before growing by 9 per cent next...

