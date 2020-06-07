Sunday June 7, 2020
Home building finance agency claims it is ‘on track’ to meet funding goal

Home Building Finance Ireland has financed fewer than 250 housing units so far

7th June, 2020
Launch of Home Building Finance Ireland lastyear was Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy and Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe

The state company set up to finance residential housing has insisted it is on track to meet its goal of funding the delivery of 7,500 homes, despite finance being provided for fewer than 250 units in its first 18 months of operation.

Launched in January 2019, Home Building Finance Ireland (HBFI) was given an initial €750 million from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) to help finance small and medium-sized builders and developers. The government said establishing the...

