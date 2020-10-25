Sunday October 25, 2020
Donohoe defends keeping tax break for one-off housing

The Minister for Finance says he went against the Department of Housing’s advice as he didn’t want to stop any homes being built

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
25th October, 2020
Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance, made the decision not to abolish the stamp duty rebate scheme for one-off housing in Budget 2021. Photo: Julian Behal

Paschal Donohoe has defended his decision to maintain a tax break, averaging around €2,000, for one-off housing on the grounds that he did not want to discourage the construction of new homes.

The residential development tax break allows commercial developers and the owners of one-off housing sites to pay stamp duty at 2 per cent, rather than the 7.5 per cent that applies generally.

The Department of Housing had suggested in the run-up to Budget 2021 that...

