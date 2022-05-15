Developer calls for 0% Vat on building materials to deal with inflation crisis

The government should temporarily abolish Vat on construction materials used in housing and retrofits as part of its response to the current inflation crisis, the heads of a Dublin-based property developer and building materials business have said.

Husband and wife duo Emma Maye and Alan Hegarty, who own the Ardale Property Group, said the recent inflation in the cost of building materials was making renovation projects, extensions and new homes unviable.

“I think the government...