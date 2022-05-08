Demolition of Revenue’s Limerick HQ ‘farcical’, says Green TD

A Green Party TD has condemned the “farcical” plans to demolish the Revenue’s headquarters in Limerick citing the impact on the environment.

Around 1,000 Revenue staff are due to move out of the 1970s-era Sarsfield House office on the banks of the river Shannon into a new custom-built office nearby.

However, Brian Leddin, the Green Party TD who chairs the Oireachtas environment committee, said that the plan to demolish Sarsfield House should...