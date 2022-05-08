Subscribe Today
Construction

Demolition of Revenue’s Limerick HQ ‘farcical’, says Green TD

Brian Leddin, chair of Oireachtas environment committee, says plan to demolish 1970s-era Sarsfield House should be re-examined due to impact on the environment

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
8th May, 2022
Demolition of Revenue's Limerick HQ 'farcical', says Green TD
Sarsfield House in Limerick city: a Green Party TD has condemned the “farcical” plans to demolish the Revenue’s headquarters in Limerick. Picture: Arthur Ellis

A Green Party TD has condemned the “farcical” plans to demolish the Revenue’s headquarters in Limerick citing the impact on the environment.

Around 1,000 Revenue staff are due to move out of the 1970s-era Sarsfield House office on the banks of the river Shannon into a new custom-built office nearby.

However, Brian Leddin, the Green Party TD who chairs the Oireachtas environment committee, said that the plan to demolish Sarsfield House should...

