Delays for PPS numbers and work permits slowing recruitment of construction workers
‘You will get your PPS number within an hour in most jurisdictions. This notion of waiting for six weeks here is just incredible’
Long delays in getting work permits and PPS numbers are slowing down recruitment of construction workers.
It is now taking up to three-and-a-half months to get work permits to bring in staff from outside the EU, and there is a waiting time of up to six weeks for a new PPS number for construction workers from EU countries.
It comes at a time when the construction industry is struggling to recruit workers to complete new...
