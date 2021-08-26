Subscribe Today
CRH reports strong profit growth for the first half of 2021

The building materials company said it expects the strong momentum to continue into the second half of the year on the back of high demand and an improving economic outlook

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
26th August, 2021
Albert Manifold, chief executive of CRH, said he expects the company to beat the record profits it made in the second half of last year.

CRH, the buildings materials giant, recorded strong profit growth in the first six months of the year and said it expects the positive momentum to continue into the second half of 2021.

The Dublin-headquartered company posted a 25 per cent increase in half year earnings (Ebitda) to $2 billion, as earnings margins widened from 13.1 per cent last year to 14.2 per cent in 2021.

Operating profits increased 50 per cent year on year to just over $1.1 billion, as operating...

