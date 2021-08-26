CRH reports strong profit growth for the first half of 2021
The building materials company said it expects the strong momentum to continue into the second half of the year on the back of high demand and an improving economic outlook
CRH, the buildings materials giant, recorded strong profit growth in the first six months of the year and said it expects the positive momentum to continue into the second half of 2021.
The Dublin-headquartered company posted a 25 per cent increase in half year earnings (Ebitda) to $2 billion, as earnings margins widened from 13.1 per cent last year to 14.2 per cent in 2021.
Operating profits increased 50 per cent year on year to just over $1.1 billion, as operating...
