Credit unions back €300m fund for social and affordable homes

A new credit union-backed €300 million social and affordable housing fund is to be launched to support the construction of 10,000 homes over the next decade.

The fund will be open to credit unions across the country and overseen by the Credit Union Development Association (CUDA) and Initiative Ireland, a private financial adviser.

The fund is expected to deploy more than €300 million per annum to lend to approved housing bodies (AHBs) and fund the delivery...