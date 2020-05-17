Tuesday May 19, 2020
Council fought with real estate giant over funding for €130m cultural quarter

Dublin City accused Kennedy Wilson of failing to provide key information on Parnell Square development

17th May, 2020
Owen Keegan, Dublin City Council chief executive and the proposed Parnell Square cultural quarter, the plans for which have now unravelled. Picture: Bryan Meade

Dublin City Council became embroiled in a protracted row with Kennedy Wilson over funding for a proposed €130 million cultural quarter at Parnell Square, new documents obtained by the Business Post show.

Emails, released under Freedom of Information legislation show that the council accused the real estate giant of failing to provide it with crucial information regarding the financing of the landmark development until the middle of last year.

First announced in 2013,...

