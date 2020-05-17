Council fought with real estate giant over funding for €130m cultural quarter

Dublin City Council became embroiled in a protracted row with Kennedy Wilson over funding for a proposed €130 million cultural quarter at Parnell Square, new documents obtained by the Business Post show.
Emails, released under Freedom of Information legislation show that the council accused the real estate giant of failing to provide it with crucial information regarding the financing of the landmark development until the middle of last year.
First announced in 2013,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team