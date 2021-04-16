Construction of café and public toilets at Merrion Square to start this summer
The building works on the north west side of the famous Dublin park will take a year to complete
Construction of a café, gallery, new outdoor seating amphitheatre, public toilets and changing facilities in Dublin’s Merrion Square is to begin early this summer with plans to extend park opening hours in the works.
The building will be situated beside the Merrion Square playground on the north west side of the park, closest to Clare Street.
Construction will probably take a year, according to a Dublin City Council spokeswoman, but the parks...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Ronan has high hopes of London building bonanza
The developer, who has rebuilt a solid Irish property portfolio, aims to have his first project in the British capital next year
Building heavyweights call for early reopening of sector
Construction executives have voiced frustration at the current paralysis here while the industry has been allowed to operate abroad
Construction industry predicts growth of 15% this year
Development will far exceed 2020 levels despite impacts of Brexit and Covid-19, according to annual survey by Aecom
Firefighting in the witness box: Kingspan’s pushback against allegations
As the Grenfell Tower inquiry continues to shine a spotlight on Kingspan, the Irish building materials giant is attempting to salvage its reputation