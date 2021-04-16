Subscribe Today
Construction

Construction of café and public toilets at Merrion Square to start this summer

The building works on the north west side of the famous Dublin park will take a year to complete

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
16th April, 2021
Plans for the building at Merrion Square which will house a café and gallery

Construction of a café, gallery, new outdoor seating amphitheatre, public toilets and changing facilities in Dublin’s Merrion Square is to begin early this summer with plans to extend park opening hours in the works.

The building will be situated beside the Merrion Square playground on the north west side of the park, closest to Clare Street.

Construction will probably take a year, according to a Dublin City Council spokeswoman, but the parks...

