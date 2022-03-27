Construction firms threaten to down tools on roads and housing schemes
Companies cite ‘hyperinflation’ of steel and timber costs as reason why the works are no longer viable, and say prices are soaring in wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Michael BrennanPolitical Editor @obraonain
Construction firms are threatening to pull out of state housing schemes and road projects which are central to the government’s plans, the Business Post has learned.
The companies have warned that “hyperinflation” means the works are no longer viable and that they cannot afford to deliver them, as the costs of steel, timber, diesel and other materials have soared in price. The projects involved are key to the delivery of both...
