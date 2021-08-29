Company Watch: Planning issues are biggest threat to house building, says Glenveagh boss
Chief executive Stephen Garvey argues the Covid-19 pandemic may have rendered the National Planning Framework out of date
Issues with the planning system are more of a threat to the supply of new homes than inflation in construction costs, according to Stephen Garvey, chief executive of Glenveagh.
In a trading update issued on Thursday, the company said rising commodity costs caused house price inflation of 5 per cent in its suburban starter-homes during the first six months of 2021. It warned that this cost inflation would become evident in 2022 as housing projects are completed.
Garvey...
Fresh warnings of house price hikes amid concern over building materials inflation
Figures in the Irish construction industry have warned that the rising cost of timber, concrete and steel will translate into higher costs for housing next year
CRH reports strong profit growth for the first half of 2021
The building materials company said it expects the strong momentum to continue into the second half of the year on the back of high demand and an improving economic outlook
Chadwicks and Woodie’s owner reports record half-year profits
Grafton Group saw jump in sales and profits in the first six months of 2021 due to unprecedented demand for materials from the construction industry and substantial inflation in prices
Prices for construction materials set to remain high, according to BHP
One of the world’s largest mining companies says it expects no dip in global prices for key commodities such as copper and steel over the coming year