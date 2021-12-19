Subscribe Today
CIF claims Irish Water’s ‘chronic delays’ adding €6k to the prices of new homes

The hold-ups in getting developments connected to water services are posing a huge problem to builders, says Tom Parlon

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
19th December, 2021
Tom Parlon, director general of the CIF: judicial reviews holding up housing. PIcture: Fergal Phillips

“Chronic delays” by Irish Water in connecting new housing developments to freshwater mains and wastewater systems are adding €6,000 to the price of new homes, the head of the construction industry has claimed.

Tom Parlon, director general of the Construction Industry Federation (CIF), said the water utility company does not have the capacity to ramp up the amount of housing developments it connects to water systems.

“Getting housing developments connected to water and...

