Sunday April 19, 2020
CIF calls for social housing work to be classed as ‘essential’

Industry body is eager to get housebuilding restarted after weeks of inaction

19th April, 2020
CIF is working to identify projects that it believes could resume after May 5 – the date on which the government has indicated it will review the current restrictions

Work on social housing schemes should be classified as “essential”, the Construction Industry Federation has said, as it seeks to get the industry up and running again within weeks.

The industry representative body instructed its members to cease work on building sites after the government announced new restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 three weeks ago.

It has since been lobbying the government to allow certain projects to restart, and has drawn...

Related Stories

A 12-step plan to solve the housing crisis after Covid-19

When the Covid-19 emergency subsides, we will need to approach housing radically differently. Here’s how we do it

Eoin Ó Broin | 1 week ago

Multi-storey car parks need sprinklers, warns fire brigade

Modern cars are much more flammable and building regulations need to be changed to reflect that, says Dublin Fire Brigade in submission to An Bord Pleanála

Barry J Whyte | 2 weeks ago

Demands of social distancing shut down country’s building sites

With images circulating of construction workers huddling together on sites, a closure of all building projects this weekend was effectively inevitable in the circumstances

Aaron Rogan | 3 weeks ago