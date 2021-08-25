Chadwicks and Woodie’s owner reports record half-year profits
Grafton Group saw jump in sales and profits in the first six months of 2021 due to unprecedented demand for materials from the construction industry and substantial inflation in prices
Grafton Group, the building materials company that owns Chadwicks and Woodie’s, has posted record profits for the first half of the year due to “exceptional” levels of demand for construction materials.
The company reported adjusted operating profits of £142.4 million for the first six months of 2021 – a more than 200 per cent increase on the same period last year. Profit margins in the business also more than doubled to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Prices for construction materials set to remain high, according to BHP
One of the world’s largest mining companies says it expects no dip in global prices for key commodities such as copper and steel over the coming year
Concerns raised over shortage of wet trade apprentices
New data shows that more skilled tradesmen will be needed to tackle the double challenge of retrofitting and construction to ease housing crisis
Cafe and public toilets at Merrion Square delayed by expenses related to Brexit and pandemic
A value engineering review must take place to ensure the project, which received planning permission in 2017, is delivered cost efficiently and within budget, Dublin City Council says
Top Labour MP heaps more pressure on Ballymore over cladding costs
Irish construction firm says it is ‘fully committed to supporting our leaseholders’, but British prime minister Boris Johnson has called it “too slow” to act on the flammable cladding crisis