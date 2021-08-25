Subscribe Today
Chadwicks and Woodie’s owner reports record half-year profits

Grafton Group saw jump in sales and profits in the first six months of 2021 due to unprecedented demand for materials from the construction industry and substantial inflation in prices

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
25th August, 2021
Gavin Slark, chief executive of Grafton Group, said the overall outlook for the Grafton businesses is positive. Picture: Al Staley

Grafton Group, the building materials company that owns Chadwicks and Woodie’s, has posted record profits for the first half of the year due to “exceptional” levels of demand for construction materials.

The company reported adjusted operating profits of £142.4 million for the first six months of 2021 – a more than 200 per cent increase on the same period last year. Profit margins in the business also more than doubled to...

