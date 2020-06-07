Cairn trials GPS and facial recognition technology on sites

Homebuilder Cairn Homes is trialling GPS and facial recognition technology to help mitigate against the potential transmission of Covid-19 on its sites, the Business Post has learned.

Cairn recommenced work across 15 sites on May 18 under the government’s phased reopening of the economy.

Maura Winston, the chief people officer at Cairn, told the Business Post that it had about 2,000 subcontractors and 120 of its own staff at work in these locations at present....