Sunday June 28, 2020
Cairn offering buyers who work from home an optional garden pod

House builder to debut new ‘office’ with help from building materials firm Kingspan

28th June, 2020
Cairn Homes’ garden offices aim to promote a healthy work/life balance

One of the country’s leading house builders is offering buyers a garden office pod as an optional extra amid expectations that working from home is likely to become more common having been necessitated for many by Covid-19 restrictions.

Cairn Homes is set to provide the first viewings of the pods from the weekend. They have been designed with Kingspan, the building materials company, and prototypes have been installed at Cairn’s show homes in...

