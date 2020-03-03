Cairn expects more growth as operating profit rises 28%

Cairn Homes has reported a 28 per cent increase in operating profit to €68 million for 2019.
It came on the back of a 29 per cent increase in revenues, from €337 million in 2018 to €435.3 million last year.
This was driven by increased production after the housebuilder sold 1,080 homes last year at an average price of €372,000 excluding Vat. The previous year it sold 804 houses and apartments at an average selling price of €366,000.
