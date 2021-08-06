Subscribe Today
Cafe and public toilets at Merrion Square delayed by expenses related to Brexit and pandemic

A value engineering review must take place to ensure the project, which received planning permission in 2017, is delivered cost efficiently and within budget, Dublin City Council says

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
6th August, 2021
Plans for the project, which include a gallery, outdoor seating, amphitheatre, café and public toilets, at Merrion Square in central Dublin

The long-awaited construction of public toilets and a café in Merrion Square in Dublin has been delayed again to make sure the project is cost-effective given the increased expenses of building due to Brexit and the pandemic.

In April, the Business Post reported that construction on a gallery, outdoor seating amphitheatre, café and public toilets in Merrion Square was to begin this summer. Planning permission had been granted in 2017....

