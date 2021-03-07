Subscribe Today
Construction

Building heavyweights call for early reopening of sector

Construction executives have voiced frustration at the current paralysis here while the industry has been allowed to operate abroad

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
7th March, 2021
Building heavyweights call for early reopening of sector
Eugene O’Shea, managing director of Walls Construction: has just one small site open with some staff doing emergency works Pic: Maura Hickey

Senior figures in some of the country’s largest construction companies have spoken out publicly to push for the full reopening of the sector, in a move that could increase pressure on the government.

The executives have spoken of their “frustration” of being shut down for the past two months at a time when every other EU country has allowed construction to continue. They have claimed there have been a low number of Covid-19...

