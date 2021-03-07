Building heavyweights call for early reopening of sector
Construction executives have voiced frustration at the current paralysis here while the industry has been allowed to operate abroad
Senior figures in some of the country’s largest construction companies have spoken out publicly to push for the full reopening of the sector, in a move that could increase pressure on the government.
The executives have spoken of their “frustration” of being shut down for the past two months at a time when every other EU country has allowed construction to continue. They have claimed there have been a low number of Covid-19...
